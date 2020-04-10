Mangalagiri: This is not time for politics, says Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan

Mangalagiri: Jana Sena Party supremo Pawan Kalyan exhorted the party leaders to support the poor people who are facing many hardships during the lockdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic.



Addressing the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) members, party general secretaries and secretaries through teleconference on Thursday, Pawan said, "A plan of action will be chalked out accordingly on how best we can help the poor. The responsibility lies on everyone to follow the suggestions of the Prime Minister as a responsible citizen."

He discussed with them spread of coronavirus and implications of the lockdown.

The party leaders expressed concern over increasing Covid-19 positive cases and hardships being faced by daily-wage workers, people working in the small crafts and the poor.

Pawan Kalyan said, "We talk about politics and failures of the administration only after lifting of lockdown. It has been brought to my notice about the YSRCP candidates who were fielded in the local body elections have been given the task of distributing financial assistance of Rs 1,000 to the families of the poor. The leaders are requested to lodge a complaint with the State Election Commission."