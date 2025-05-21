This is vindictive govt; Our days will come: Jagan

Vijayawada: Ina scathing attack on the coalition government, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy criticized the state administration for descending to its lowest point, citing vindictive and unethical practices. He urged party members to remain hopeful, stating that the current situation would change and that those responsible for wrongdoing would face consequences, regardless of their status.

Speaking to local body representatives from various districts at the party headquarters on Tuesday, Reddy accused the government of fabricating false cases against YSRCP members, resulting in their imprisonment. He highlighted that unethical tactics were being employed in local bodies to seize power, despite the ruling party lacking the necessary numbers, showcasing the draconian nature of current governance. He noted that the public is growing increasingly frustrated with Chandrababu Naidu’s false promises. Farmers are not receiving the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their produce, women are denied promised assistance, and election results are being manipulated through unethical and coercive methods. However, Reddy expressed optimism, stating that conditions would eventually improve.

He emphasised the need to prepare for challenges, as anti-incumbency sentiments had emerged sooner than anticipated. He assured party supporters that they would regain power and those who wronged them under false pretenses would receive their due justice. Reddy pointed out that the government has been arresting individuals, including women, by filing multiple cases against them. He referenced the cases of Vallabhaneni Vamsi and former dalit MP Nandigama Suresh, who had also been arrested. In local governance, he claimed that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has been behaving autocratically, contrasting this with the YSRCP’s approach during their tenure, where they refrained from such practices.

He emphasised that even in narrowly contested areas like Tadipatri, the YSRCP did not attempt to manipulate the verdict given by the public. Reddy asserted that their politics and governance transcended caste, creed, religion, and party affiliations, which is not the case in the current administration. He cited examples such as Tiruvuru, where the TDP is trying to secure a seat despite lacking a majority, and Karampudi and Narsaraopeta, where they falsely declared victory. He also mentioned Kuppam and Rapthadu but noted that despite the challenges, the YSRCP successfully secured the Yalamanchili seat.