Thotapalli Gudur: Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam programme, best platform for redressal of grievances

TP Guduru (SPSR Nellore district) : Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy has said that the state government’s prestigious Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam programme (GGKMP) is best platform for redressal of problems being faced by the people. Inaugurating asphalted road built at a cost of Rs 60 lakh from Koduru to Potlapudi on Thursday, the minister said that GGKMP has been completed under the purview of 85 Village Secretariats against 89 in Surveypalle constituency represented by him.

He said the programme would be completed by visiting Surveypalle soon. He said that during GGKMP, he had noticed several problems and found solution for them on the spot itself. He said that people were satisfied with the grievance redressal mechanism.

He said that the government was committed to provide all basic amenities in villages and spending a huge amount of funds. On the occasion, the minister thanked the public representatives and officials for extending their support for the success of GGKMP. MPP Swarnalatha and Vilukani Palle Sarpanch G Pavani were present.