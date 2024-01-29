Thousands gather in protest against CPS, GPS

Rajamahendravaram: Employees, teacher leaders, and political representatives demanded implementation of the old pension scheme (OPS) at the ‘Vote for OPS’ meeting organised by the United Teachers Federation (UTF) on the premises of the SKVT Degree College here on Sunday. Thousands of teachers participated in the meeting.

PDF MLC KS Lakshmana Rao was the chief guest in the programme. He said that pension is not a ‘Bhiksha,’ it is a right. Pension for employees has come into effect after many struggles and sacrifices, he added.

CPS is being implemented for three lakh employees in the state. He demanded all political parties to reveal their stand on the Old Pension System and said that the GPS which the government has implemented now is also similar to the CPS.

I Venkateswara Rao, another MLC of PDF said that those who brought CPS and GPS should be prepared to get defeated. It is inappropriate for the government to suppress the agitations of teachers on their just demands with the police force, he said. CPM leader Manthena Sitaram said that his party supports the struggle for OPS and hoped that the struggle led by UTF will be successful. UTF State General Secretary KSS Prasad explained the inconsistency in the GPS proposed by the state government. He mentioned the problems faced by the employees due to the similar pension scheme being implemented in Himachal Pradesh. He called upon the teachers to prepare for direct action from February 1 and demanded the political parties to include OPS in the manifesto and implement it as the first signature.

Teachers are told to submit petitions to leaders of political parties at mandal, constituency, and district-levels from February 12 to 28. After March 15, discussion forums and bike rallies will be held from 26 to 30.

State president of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan Contract and Outsourcing Employees Association B Kanta Rao, CPI leader Jyoti Rao, AAP state leader Y Srinivasa Rao, BSP leader P Vijay Kumar, UTF State Secretaries Manohar, Aruna Kumar, Gopi Murthy, Jyoti Basu, East Godavari District President and General Secretaries P Jayakar, and A Sharif were present.