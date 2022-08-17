Thousands of crores being spent on health sector, says Buggana Rajendranath Reddy

Kurnool: Finance minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy said the state government was spending thousands of crores of rupees for meeting the medical and health needs of the people.

He addressed zilla parishad general body meeting at ZP meeting hall here on Tuesday. District collectors of Kurnool and Nandyal P Koteshwara Rao and Dr Manazir Jilani Samoon and ZP chairman, Yerrabothula Papi Reddy were present.

Rajendranath Reddy said that thousands of crores of rupees have been spent for revamp of health and medical infrastructure under Nadu-Nedu by the YSRCP government. Stating that the gap between requirement and availability of health facilities that has been existing for the last 30 decades has been filled, he said steps were being taken to recruit medical staff at the hospitals and a notification to this effect would be issued soon. At the most, the staff would be recruited by next month, he said.

On the rural water supply in the district, the minister ordered the superintending engineers of Kurnool and Nandyal to forward a detailed report about the repair works to be taken up to supply a safe drinking water. Drinking water schemes are the most important issue, the works need to be inspected by the personnel of the quality control department, he said adding that if the works are found of poor quality, action should be taken against the contractors concerned.

He promised that funds for water supply, laying of roads and electrification at Jagananna colonies would be released shortly. Responding to a complaint by Pattikonda MLA Kangati Sridevi about the laying of pipe line to Maddikerra from Chippagiri, Rajendranath Reddy asked the RWS officials how the works have been taken up without obtaining sanction orders from the collector. He ordered the Kurnool collector to inquire into the issue.

Zillah Praishad Chairman Yerrabothula Papi Reddy advised the officials of agriculture department to take steps so that every eligible farmers gets crop insurance. Kurnool district collector Koteshwara Rao said the MPPs and ZPTCs should educate people to come forward for house constructions. As many as 48,000 houses have been sanctioned and water, power, roads are all facilitated in Jagananna colonies are being provided

Nandyal district collector, Dr Manazir Jilani Samoon said that with regard to tribal lands at Pamulapadu and Kothapalli mandals, a joint survey is being conducted by the VRO, surveyor and the officials of agriculture department. Steps are also taken to distribute assigned land to all the eligible poor, he added.

MLC, MLAs, ZPTCs, MPPs and district level officials participated in the general body meeting.