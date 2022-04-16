Thousands witness Sitarama Kalyanam at Vontimitta

Vontimitta (YSR Kadapa district): As part of Navahnika Brahmotsavams of Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple located at Vontimitta in YSR Kadapa district, Sri Sitarama Kalyanam was performed with religious fervour and gaiety here on Friday night.

The festival idols of Lord Sri Rama and Sita Ammavaru were bedecked with different kinds of flowers and Tulasi leaves were arranged on a high raise platform (Kalyana Vedika). Prior to the wedding, Rithviks performed Asta Kalasa Snapana Tirumanjanam.

The divine couple was united in wedlock in Chaitra Suddha Chaturdasi Hasta Nakshatra Lagnam at a glittering ceremony.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy along with Tourism Minister R K Roja, TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy and Rajampet MLA M Mallikarjuna Reddy carried the silk clothes and Mutyala Talambralu and presented them to the presiding deity on behalf of the State government.

The celestial wedding was performed amidst chanting of Vedic hymns, Nadaswaram and beating of drums in Hasta Nakshtra Lagnam at 9.28 pm. Thousands of devotees visited Vontimitta to witness Sri Sitarama Kalyanam. The Kalyanotsavam commenced at 8 pm and concluded at about 10 pm. Earlier, the processional idols of Lord Rama and His consort Sita were brought to the Kalyanavedika in a ceremonial function. The idols were adorned with gold ornaments presented by the TTD. Undeterred by heat and humidity conditions, a large number of devotees soaked in divine bliss witnessed Sri Sitarama Kalyanam. The entire Kalyana Mandapam echoed with Vedic chanting during the fete.