Live
Just In
Three accused held in rape and murder of a woman in Chirala
In a swift response to the heinous crime committed in Chiral Mandal, Eepurupalem, the police have arrested three suspects accused of rape and murder of a young woman who had gone abroad within 48 hours of the incident.
Just two days ago, the Chief Minister had ordered a thorough investigation into the case and personally directed Home Minister Anitha to visit the scene of the crime to assess the situation. Expressing solidarity with the victim's family, the government provided financial assistance of Rs.10 lakh to support them in their time of need.
With CM Chandrababu's hands-on approach, top officials acted swiftly to form 10 teams under the supervision of the SP to catch the accused. Continuous communication between the CM and the DPG ensured that progress in the case was monitored closely.