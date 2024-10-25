Three bike lifters held, 19 vehicles recovered

Eluru: The Nuzvid police arrested a three-member gang and recovered 19 stolen bikes on Thursday. The gang members, identified as natives of Telangana, were apprehended following a coordinated effort by police investigation teams, and the stolen bikes have been returned to their rightful owners. The arrest was made after careful tracking of the suspects who were found operating across district borders. All 19 recovered bikes had been stolen from various parts of Nuzvid, and the police operation has effectively dismantled a cross-border gang.

The gang members used various techniques to avoid detection, including altering vehicle identification numbers, but thanks to the advanced investigative methods employed by police officers, the stolen vehicles were identified and recovered swiftly.

This successful recovery highlights a broader trend of improved property detection and recovery by the police department. For instance, so far in 2024, the police successfully recovered Rs 19,313,892 worth of stolen property across various cases, a 252.0% increase in property detection compared to 2023.

In 2023, Rs 16,035,700 worth of property was lost, and Rs 5,464,120 was recovered. In 2024, Rs 30,494,213 worth of property was lost, and the police recovered an impressive Rs 19,313,892 worth property.

The operation was made possible through increased surveillance, public cooperation and intelligence gathering.

This recovery adds to the growing success rate of property recovery by the department, which has seen a 29.2% increase in detection rates compared to last year.