Three children drown to death in Rachapalli of Annamayya district
A tragedy unfolded in M. Rachapalli, Chitvel mandal, Annamayya district, as the joy of swimming led to the untimely deaths of three young boys during the Sri Ram Navami celebrations.
The victims, identified as Devan, son of Narasaraju, Vijay, son of Shekhar Raju, and Yashwanth, son of Venkatesh, were part of a procession commemorating the festival when they decided to take a dip in a nearby pond. Unfortunately, the children drowned after entering a pit that had been dug for soil extraction.
As evening fell and the children did not return home, their parents initially assumed they were still at the Ram temple. However, when darkness descended and they failed to show up, concerned villagers mobilised to search for the missing boys.
In a heartbreaking turn of events, the search culminated in the discovery of one child's body in the pond. The community then concentrated their efforts on the same location, where two additional bodies were subsequently recovered, igniting an overwhelming wave of grief throughout the village.