Three construction workers die after a fall from building in Tirupati

In a tragic incident in Tirupati, three construction workers lost their lives after falling from a building at Mangalam Tuda Quarters on Tuesday morning.In a tragic incident in Tirupati, three construction workers lost their lives after falling from a building at Mangalam Tuda Quarters on Tuesday morning. The accident occurred opposite Spring Dell on Karakambadi Road, where construction was underway for an additional floor on a building owned by a retired teacher.

The workers were engaged in cement plastering work on the fifth floor when the scaffolding, made from sticks, gave way. All three workers fell from the height and were pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel who were alerted by local witnesses.

The police quickly arrived at the site to investigate the incident, and a case has been registered. The bodies have been sent to the government hospital for post-mortem examination.

The construction project had been progressing as the building was being expanded from four floors to five, with the plastering work set to be completed once the additional floor was finished. The community is mourning the loss of the workers as authorities look into the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.