Three-day Salakatla Vasantotsavams to begin.in Tirumala today

The much-anticipated Salakatla Vasantotsavams commenced in Tirumala on Thursday, promising a spectacular celebration over three days. The rituals are taking place at the Vasanthamandapam, situated behind the temple, with priests leading the ceremonies amidst elaborate festivities.

On Friday, a highlight of the celebrations will see Malayappaswamy, accompanied by Sri Devi and Bhudevi, parading on a magnificent gold chariot through the streets of Tirumala, offering darshan to devoted followers. In preparation for this grand occasion, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials have announced the cancellation of several meritorious services during the three-day festival.

Traditionally, the Vasantotsavams are observed for three days, concluding on the full moon of Chaitra Shuddha each year. The festivities began on Thursday at 6:30 AM, with Malayappaswamy’s procession through the four streets of Tirumala, followed by their arrival at the Vasanthotsavam Mandapam. After the completion of the Vasantotsava Abhishekam, the deities will return to the temple.

On the second day, Friday, Bhu Sametha Malayappa Swamy will ascend the golden chariot from 8 AM to 10 AM, followed by further rituals at the Vasantotsavam Mandapam. The concluding day, Saturday, will see Sridevi and Bhudevi, along with Utsavavars of Sitaramalakshmana Anjaneyaswamy and Rukmini Sametha Sri Krishnaswamy, joining the Vasantotsava festivities before their return to the temple in the evening.

Each day from 2 PM to 4 PM, the Snapana Thirumanjanam ritual will be held for the Utsavavars of Swamy and Ammavar, involving an Abhishekam with a variety of offerings including milk, curd, honey, coconut water, turmeric, and sandalwood. Additionally, a grand Asthanam will take place daily from 6 PM to 6:30 PM.

The Vasantotsavam, celebrated during the spring season, includes offerings of fragrant flowers and various fruits to the Lord. In honour of these festivities, next is the Tiruppavada Seva being conducted at Srivari Temple today. Meanwhile, the TTD has officially cancelled the Kalyanotsavam, Oonjal Seva, Arjitha Brahmotsavam, and Sahasradeepalankara Seva for the duration of the three-day celebration.