Three-day sports fest concludes at SRM-AP

Neerukonda(Guntur district): The three-day sports festival - UDGAM-2023 concluded at SRM University-AP on Monday. The highly anticipated sports fest was filled with great excitement and enthusiasm as 191 teams from 14+ universities across the State competed in various sports events. With a total player count of over 800, UDGAM 2023 proved to be an excellent platform for athletes to showcase their skills and sportsmanship.

"Next year, we want to scale up UDGAM to make it one of the major sports fests in the State, which gathers students from different universities for their competitive spirit and allows them to learn from each other. If we are physically fit, we can focus on academics," said Prof Manoj K Arora, Vice-Chancellor, while inaugurating the closing ceremony. He congratulated all the students for their passionate participation.

UDGAM is an annual sporting event of SRM University-AP that brings together students, faculty, and staff from universities across the state to participate in competitions and showcase their athletic abilities. Cricket, Volleyball, Football, Basketball, Powerlifting, Rope skipping, Tennis, Table-Tennis, Athletics, and many more competitions were the highlights of the fest.

KL University, VIT University, and SRM University-AP were the most awarded universities of the sports fest. "The event was a huge success, and the students were offered a great opportunity to showcase their talent and sportsmanship. Students across the state participated in the fest despite the scorching sun, making our first sports fest a milestone for the future batches," said student council president and a national-level tennis player GKV Manikanta.

Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof D Narayana Rao, Registrar Dr R Premkumar, Director Sports Dr Vijay Kumar Upadhyay and Director of Communications Pankaj Belwariar were present at the prize distribution ceremony.

The UDGAM-2023 was inaugurated on April 15, with torch lighting by Prof D Narayana Rao and Registrar Dr R Premkumar.