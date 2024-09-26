Three dead and several injured in road accidents at Chittoor and Nellore

A series of tragic road accidents occurred in two districts of Andhra Pradesh early Thursday morning, resulting in the deaths of three individuals and leaving several others with serious injuries.



The first incident took place on the Chittoor-Bangalore National Highway at Mogili Ghat in Chittoor District. Two lorries traveling behind each other collided, leading to one lorry catching fire and being completely consumed by flames. The driver of the burning lorry was tragically burnt alive, while another driver became trapped in the wreckage, later succumbing to his injuries.

The lorry involved in the collision was loaded with firewood, and another was carrying a load of wheels, which was also severely damaged. In addition to the fatalities, two cleaners were reported to have sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The police and firefighters, quickly arrived on the scene to control the blaze and assist with the rescue effort. JCB machinery was deployed to extricate the dead driver trapped in the wreckage. Local motorists expressed their concerns over the frequent accidents occurring on Mogili Ghat, citing a recent tragedy just 15 days prior where an RTC bus was hit by a heavy container lorry, resulting in eight fatalities.

In a separate incident on the national highway at Chillakuru in the Nellore district, a lorry parked on the roadside was struck from behind by a speeding lorry. This collision resulted in the death of Larry Kleiner, while two others were seriously injured. The deceased was identified as a resident of Venkatapuram in the NTR district. The injured individuals were transported to Naidupet Government Hospital for treatment.

The police have since registered a case and initiated an investigation into both accidents, as they strive to address the alarming trend of road safety issues in the region. The rise in such incidents has left local motorists and passengers deeply concerned for their safety on the roads.