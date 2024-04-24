Live
- Govt gets 7 bids under PLI for battery mfg units
- PSBs can’t issue lookout circulars
- 41 candidates file nominations in Nellore district
- K’taka, Gujarat top States in clean energy transition
- Lord Rama Brahmothsavalu concluded on grand note
- Meta Unveils Ray-Ban Smart Glasses Update for WhatsApp Video Calls
- Barrelakka files nomination as Nagarkurnool candidate
- BRS chief KCR to Embark on Bus Yatra Ahead of Parliamentary Elections from today
- Congress still undecided
- All-time highest score by Narayana student in AP SSC results
Just In
Three dead and two injured after car hits lorry in Kavali
A tragic road accident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday near Musunur Toll Plaza, Kavali Rural Mandal, resulting in the death of three individuals and leaving two others seriously injured.
A tragic road accident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday near Musunur Toll Plaza, Kavali Rural Mandal, resulting in the death of three individuals and leaving two others seriously injured. The accident occurred when a lorry attempted to overtake a car, leading to a collision from behind.
Upon receiving the news, the police rushed to the scene and immediately transferred the injured parties to Samisa Hospital for urgent medical attention. Unfortunately, two women were among the deceased, and they have been identified as residents of Koyyalagudem in West Godavari district. Reports indicate that the women were returning from Chennai after purchasing imitation gold when the accident took place.
The police have initiated an investigation into the incident and have registered a case regarding the matter. The condition of the two injured individuals is reported to be critical, and efforts are being made to provide them with the necessary medical care.