Three dead in Lorry and bike collision in Prakasam district

A tragic road accident occurred at Kalujuvvalapadu, located in Tarlupadu mandal of Prakasam district, resulting in the loss of three lives and leaving three families devastated. The accident took place when a speeding lorry collided with a bike late at night. The collision proved fatal for the three youths who were riding the bike, and they died on the spot.

The victims have been identified as Vinod, Nani, and Virendra, residents of Ambapuram village in Konakanamitla mandal. Following the accident, the police arrived at the scene, conducted an inspection, and registered a case. They are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision.

This tragic road accident once again emphasises on the importance of road safety and the need for all road users to exercise caution and adhere to traffic regulations to prevent such accidents from occurring.