Live
- Gold rates in Bangalore today remain stable, check the rates on 19 August, 2023
- TS&AP Sub-Area celebrates Army Wives’ Welfare Association Day
- Kakinada: CPI calls for people’s struggle to save NFCL
- Visakhapatnam: Pawan Kalyan sure of Opposition alliance
- GHMC chief urges denizens to register as voters
- Government bans bulk SIM cards sale, mandates dealers police verification
- Gold rates in Delhi today stable, check the rates on 19 August, 2023
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today stable, check the rates on 19 August, 2023
- Hyderabad: Neknampur Lake wins accolades from Niti Aayog for restoration
- Traffic restrictions imposed in Hyderabad amid inauguration of steel bridge
Just In
Three dead in Lorry and bike collision in Prakasam district
A tragic road accident occurred at Kalujuvvalapadu, located in Tarlupadu mandal of Prakasam district, resulting in the loss of three lives and leaving three families devastated.
A tragic road accident occurred at Kalujuvvalapadu, located in Tarlupadu mandal of Prakasam district, resulting in the loss of three lives and leaving three families devastated. The accident took place when a speeding lorry collided with a bike late at night. The collision proved fatal for the three youths who were riding the bike, and they died on the spot.
The victims have been identified as Vinod, Nani, and Virendra, residents of Ambapuram village in Konakanamitla mandal. Following the accident, the police arrived at the scene, conducted an inspection, and registered a case. They are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision.
This tragic road accident once again emphasises on the importance of road safety and the need for all road users to exercise caution and adhere to traffic regulations to prevent such accidents from occurring.