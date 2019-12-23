Three died as tractor hits a bike in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: In a tragic incident, three people died in a road accident when a tractor collided with a bike on the national highway near Gobburu village in Kasimkota Mandal of Visakhapatnam district in the early hours on Monday.

At the time of the accident, four people were raiding on the bike, where three died on the spot. The deceased were identified as U Nageshwara Rao, N Satish, N Naga Apparap of R Sivarampuram village in Butchayyapeta Mandal here in the district and another said to be in critical condition.

The incident happened while they were going to Yadagiripalem village in Munagapaka Mandal over the work when a tractor collided with their bike in the wrong route. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot, registered a case and investigating further.