Buffalo Trace Distillery presents a selection of classic and contemporary cocktail recipes crafted with its range of bourbons and rye whiskey. From the refreshing Paper Plane to the timeless Sazerac and Old Fashioned, these serves highlight traditional techniques and balanced flavours suited for a variety of occasions.

1. Weller Special Reserve – Paper Plane

Ingredients

· 20 ml Weller Special Reserve

· 20 ml Amaro Nonino

· 20 ml Peychaud’s Aperitivo

· 20 ml Freshly Squeezed Lemon Juice

Garnish

· Thin Lemon Peel

Preparation

1. Pour all ingredients into a tin shaker.

2. Add ice halfway up the shaker.

3. Shake well until chilled.

4. Strain into a chilled coupe glass.

5. Serve straight up or over ice as preferred.

2. Sazerac Rye – Sazerac Cocktail

Ingredients

· 45 ml Sazerac Rye Whiskey

· 1 Sugar cube

· 7.5 ml Herbsaint

· 3 Dashes Peychaud’s Bitters

Garnish

· Lemon Twist

Preparation

1. Pack an Old-Fashioned glass with ice and set aside.

2. In a second Old-Fashioned glass, place the sugar cube and saturate with Peychaud’s Bitters. Crush the sugar cube.

3. Add Sazerac Rye Whiskey to the bitters-sugar mixture and stir.

4. Empty ice from the first glass and coat with Herbsaint. Discard excess Herbsaint.

5. Strain the whiskey mixture into the prepared glass.

6. Garnish with a lemon twist.

3. Buffalo Trace Old Fashioned

Ingredients

· 60 ml Buffalo Trace Bourbon

· 10 ml Simple Syrup

· 2 dashes Aromatic Bitters (approx. 1 ml)

· 2 dashes Orange Bitters (approx. 1 ml)

Garnish

· Orange zest

Preparation

1. Add ingredients into a mixing glass starting from least expensive to most expensive.

2. Fill mixing glass halfway with ice.

3. Stir approximately 40 rotations to achieve proper dilution.

4. Strain into a rocks glass over a large clear ice cube.

5. Express orange zest over the drink, rim the glass, and garnish.

4. Benchmark Ginger

Ingredients

· 45 ml Benchmark Bourbon

· 10 ml Fresh Lime Juice

· Ginger Ale (to top)

Garnish

· Orange or Lime Wedge

Preparation

1. Fill a highball glass with ice.

2. Add Benchmark Bourbon and fresh lime juice.

3. Top with ginger ale.

4. Garnish with an orange or lime wedge.