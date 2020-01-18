Three died due to electric shock at a petrol bunk in Guntur district

Guntur: In an incident, three people died due to electric shock while doing lighting works at a petrol bunk on the highway near Ramachandrapuram at Chilakaluripet mandal in Guntur district.

This tragedy happened when the iron stand accidentally came into contact with 11KV wire, where two died on the spot and another on the way to the hospital. The deceased identified as Srinivas Rao, Moulali, and Shekhar, who belong to Boppudi and Polireddipalem. On the incident, the police have registered a case and investigating further. Complete details of the accident are yet to be known.