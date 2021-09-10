  • Menu
Three fishermen missed in Madduvalasa Reservoir

Highlights

Three fishermen missed in Madduvalasa reservoir in Vangara Mandal on Friday evening.

According to sources five fishermen went into the reservoir in two boats for fish hunt. Of them two reached to shore and remaining three missed in the deep water.

On information police and local revenue staff rushed to spot and launched search with expert swimmers to fish out bodies.

