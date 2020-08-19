Three gates lifted to release Srisailam water

Kurnool: With Srisailam Reservoir receiving continuous heavy inflows following heavy rains in upper catchment areas in river Krishna, the Srisailam Dam authorities on Wednesday evening released 79,131 cusecs of water to downstream after lifting 3 spillway gates.



Prior to releasing of water, the authorities along with Nandyal MP Pocha Bhrahmanada Reddy, Srisailam MLA Shilpa Chakarapani Reddy performed Ganja Puja.

Superintending Engineer (SE) of Srisailam Dam K Srinivasulu said the gates were lifted to 10 feet high to release the flood water downstream. He told that this is the first time that the authorities lifting three gates to release water in this season.

Presently, 1,89,140 cusecs of water was being drawn from the reservoir that includes 71,321 cusecs for power generating purposes. On other hand, the dam is continuously receiving inflows of 3,67,454 cusecs from both Krishna and Tungabhadra Rivers. At present the flood water has reached to 881.30 ft of the dam as against the FRL of 885 ft.











