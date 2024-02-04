Three held, 41 stolen bikes recovered

Tirupati: Renigunta police arrested on Saturday three persons for stealing two wheelers at various places and recovered 41 two wheelers worth Rs 21 lakh from them. 13 two-wheelers were stolen from Renigunta, 12 from Alipiri limits, 11 from east limits, five from Koduru limits in the district. Tirupati district SP P Parameshwar Reddy directed Renigunta DSP Bhavya Kishore to nab the culprits behind the theft. Accordingly, teams were formed under the supervision of Bhavya Kishore including Tiruchanur CI Subba Reddy.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, SP Parameshwar Reddy said that the teams kept a close watch at crowded places to find out the culprits. A police team during inspection at Venugopalapuram cross in Renigunta town took three persons into custody under suspicion. During interrogation, the three accused confessed their crime and police recovered the 41 stolen two-wheelers.

The three accused were identified as Kalisetty Subrahmanyam (43), Giddaluru Subrahmanyam (45) and Syyad Abdul Kareem (38). Several cases have been registered against them.

Renigunta police station ID party Soma Sekhar, Baarusha, Surya Narayana, Sreenu, Ramesh, Gowri, Naidu, Muni Krishna, Mani and others participated.