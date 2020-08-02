Three killed in a road accident at Kanchili in Srikakulam
Highlights
Three killed in a road accident on National highway (NH-16) at Jalantarakota village in Kanchili mandal in Srikakulam district.
Srikakulam: Three killed in a road accident on National highway (NH-16) at Jalantarakota village in Kanchili mandal in Srikakulam district. According to police, a Scorpio vehicle which is coming from Odisha and going towards Visakhapatnam has hit a car which is coming in the opposite direction.
On information, police and highway patrolling party rushed to spot and registered a case and investigating further. Identity of the deceased has to be established as police are verifying proofs.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story