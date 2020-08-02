Three killed in a road accident at Kanchili in Srikakulam

Srikakulam: Three killed in a road accident on National highway (NH-16) at Jalantarakota village in Kanchili mandal in Srikakulam district. According to police, a Scorpio vehicle which is coming from Odisha and going towards Visakhapatnam has hit a car which is coming in the opposite direction.

On information, police and highway patrolling party rushed to spot and registered a case and investigating further. Identity of the deceased has to be established as police are verifying proofs.