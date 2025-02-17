Three killed in a road accident in Guntur district

A devastating road accident has occurred in the Guntur district, resulting in the deaths of three women in a collision between an RTC bus and an auto rickshaw. The incident took place during the morning rush as seven women from Suddapalli village were travelling for agricultural work.

The collision happened on the route between Narakodur and Budampadu villages when the RTC bus reportedly struck the auto from behind. Tragically, the victims—identified as Aruna Kumari, Nancharamma, and Seetharavamma—lost their lives at the scene, with four others sustaining serious injuries.

Witnesses at the scene described the horrific aftermath, with bodies scattered across the road due to the force of the crash. Other motorists promptly alerted the police and emergency services, who arrived quickly to transfer the injured individuals to Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH).

Local residents suggest that foggy conditions during the morning may have contributed to the collision, as visibility was poor. The community of Suddapalli is now in mourning following the simultaneous loss of three local women.

The police have registered a case and are conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragic accident.