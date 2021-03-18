Three killed in road mishap near Vinukonda

Guntur: In a ghastly road accident, three persons were killed on the spot at Sivapuram under Vinukonda Mandal in the wee hours of Thursday.

According to police, a mini lorry broke down and the driver stopped the vehicle at the roadside to repair it. A 12-tire lorry coming in the same direction crashed with the stationery mini-lorry, which resulted in the killing of three persons on the spot. The Lorry driver went to the police and surrendered. The police rushed to the spot and inquired about circumstances that led to the road accident. They are trying to trace details of the deceased. The Police registered the case and took up the investigation.