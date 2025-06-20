Three Maoists killed in encounter with police

Visakhapatnam: Based on credible information about the movement of outlawed CPI (Maoist) cadre, an operation was conducted by Alluri Sitarama Raju District Police parties in the Kintukuru forest area, under the jurisdiction of Rampachodavaram police station, informed Amit Bardar, Superintendent of Police, ASR district. Briefing the media in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, the SP said, “While the police party was conducting a combing operation at around 7 am on June 18, Maoists unexpectedly opened fire on the police.”

In response, the police returned fire in self-defence. During the ensuing exchange of fire, two women and one male, all belonging to the CPI (Maoist), died in the incident, the SP informed.

The deceased Maoists were identified as Gajarla Ravi alias Uday alias Ganesh (CCM), Venkata Ravi Chaithanya alias Aruna alias Ruppi (SZCM), Anju alias Mase (PM). More than 150 criminal cases were registered against Gajarla Ravi and Venkata Ravi Chaithanya, while 22 criminal cases were registered against Anju.

In recent times, these three Maoists escaped from the last three exchanges of fires that occurred at Sesharayi of Y.Ramavaram PS limits and Kantavaram and Kakulamamidi of Mampa PS limits.

They were part of major violent incidents including former MLA murder case, Kotagunnala blasting in Annavaram PS limits, Balimela incident, Kondrum IED Blasting etc.

From the scene of the incident, AK 47 rifles- 03, kit bags, empty rounds, cash, Maoist literature, olive green dresses and other items were recovered.

Amit Bardar stated that if any Maoists wish to surrender before the police, the Alluri district police are ready to facilitate it.