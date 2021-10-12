Three Maoists were killed in an exchange of fire at the Andhra-Odisha border

The exchange of fire took place between police and Maoists at the Andhra-Odisha border on Tuesday leaving three Maoists dead. The incident has caused a stir at the Andhra-Odisha border. According to reports, the Maoists opened fire on the security forces while conducting a combing operation in the Tulsipahad forest area of ​​Malkangiri district on the Andhra-Odisha border on Tuesday morning and blasted land mines.



The authorities said that the police were injured in the incident. The Odisha DGP later claimed that three Maoists were killed in the firing by police forces including two women.

The deceased was identified as a member of the Maoist AOD SJDC Malkangiri-Koraput-Visakhapatnam Border Division. Police sources said arrangements were being made to evacuate the SOG jawan in a helicopter as he was injured in the incident.

Meanwhile, the combing operations continued in the forest area. However, more details about this encounter are yet to be ascertained.