Three masks to be distributed from Friday in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Distribution of three masks to each individual in the State will commence from Friday. The officials informed it to the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, in a review meeting on Thursday at his camp office at Tadepalli in Guntur.

As per the recent directions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the government authorities have prepared for the distribution of around 16 cr masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

In order to create awareness among people on personal hygiene, self-protection, the importance of wearing face masks and physical distance in fighting against the COVID19, the Chief Minister has taken this decision to distribute the masks at free of cost to all irrespective of their financial status. All the estimated 5.3 cr people will get free masks.

Chief Minister ordered officials to encourage Self Help Groups (SHGs) to manufacture cloth masks, which are reusable.

Jagan ordered to provide financial assistance of Rs 2,000 each to the poor who complete quarantine for buying nutritious food. He said besides providing Rs 2,000, suggestions should be given to them on the nutritious food like milk, vegetables, and egg etc.

He made it clear that social distancing should be implemented strictly and special focus should be laid on COVID-19 prevalent areas.

On the other hand, the village and ward volunteers door delivered rice and dal to the white ration cardholders at the 41 Mandals across the State, which are in Red Zone. Meanwhile, to implement the physical distancing strictly at ration shops other than in Red Zone areas, the government introduced a token system with time slots. The government is giving one kg dal and 5 kgs rice for every family member in the second phase.

In addition to the existing 29,783 designated ration shops, the government ensured additional 14,315 shops to avoid public gatherings. Chief Minister issued orders to deliver the ration to all eligible members in the State without fail.