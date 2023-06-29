Three students who went missing in Vizag found in Secunderabad

The three intermediate students who went missing from Sri Chaitanya College in Gajuwaka of Visakhapatnam on June 24 were found in the Secunderabad railway station. Following the complaint from the family members, the police started an investigation and pasted the photographs of the trio at various Railway stations, and the Secunderabad Railway Protection Force who came across the photos escalated the matter to the Visakhapatnam police.



The Visakhapatnam police who took the three students Pawan, Dilip, and Bali into their custody found that the trio went out of home without telling anyone as they are uninterested in studies and wanted to start a Pani Puri center for living. However, the police handed over them to the parents.

The Parents heaved a sigh of relief as their children reached home safely.