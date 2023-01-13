Three taken into custody for throwing stones at VBE

Visakhapatnam: Three persons were taken into custody for vandalising the VBE train and were booked under the Railway Act. With the help of the CCTV footage, three persons were taken into custody for indulging in the stone-pelting act of high-speed train Vande Bharat Express (VBE) at Kancharapalem in Visakhapatnam. The distressing incident took place on January 11 at 5:30 pm. The miscreants were identified as Ghosala Sankar, a suspect-sheeter who has four cases registered against him, Teketi Chandu, who is involved in a murder case, and Peddada Rajkumar. Three of them are aged between 19 and 25 years.

During the incident, Sankar called Chandu and Rajkumar to join him at Kancharapalem railway gate. Under the influence of alcohol, they indulged in stone-pelting of the window panes of the VBE train. While the police from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) tried to nab them immediately, the trio fled the scene. Paying special attention to the case, the city police, GRP and RPF formed special teams and nabbed the accused within hours after the incident. Further investigation is on.

Meanwhile, the Vande Bharat Express was placed at New Coach Care Centre at Visakhapatnam on Wednesday for maintenance. Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair Anup Satpathy inspected the VBE and took stock of the damaged window panes of the train and advised immediate replacement for the same. After the completion of necessary maintenance and repair works of the rake, the VBE commenced its return journey to Secunderabad. Later, the VBE left for Secunderabad.