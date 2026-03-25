Three terror suspects remanded till April 6

Vijayawada: Three youth were arrested by the Counter-Intelligence (CI) wing for their alleged involvement in promoting extremist content through social media and engaging in activities prejudicial to national security in Vijayawada.

The accused — Rehmatullah Sharif Mohammad, Mohammad Danish, and Mirza Sohail Baig — were produced before the chief metropolitan magistrate (CMM) court by the II Town (Kothapet) police on Tuesday. The court, after hearing the case, remanded them to judicial custody till April 6.

Prior to being presented in court, the accused were taken to the government general hospital for medical examination. Following the remand order, they were shifted to Rajamahendravaram Central Jail.

According to police, the trio was apprehended in a coordinated operation based on credible intelligence inputs. Rehmatullah Sharif Mohammad was arrested from Wynchipet, Mirza Sohail Baig from Abdul Razak Street, and Mohammad Danish from Indira Priyadarshini Colony in Bhavanipuram.

Police said Rehmatullah was working as a bike driver for app-based services such as Rapido, Uber, and Ola, while Sohail Baig was employed as a cashier at a local biryani outlet, and Danish was working in the Autonagar area.

Investigations revealed that the accused had allegedly been spreading extremist ideology through social media platforms and attempting to influence and radicalise youth. They were also suspected to be in contact with certain unidentified individuals and were planning unlawful activities. Officials said that Rehmatullah had reportedly searched online for information related to the manufacture and use of explosive materials, which raised suspicion and led to deeper investigation.

Investigators suspect that the accused may have had links with foreign handlers, who were allegedly supporting recruitment and extremist activities. The trio is believed to have used platforms such as Instagram and Telegram to circulate objectionable content. Police said analysis of mobile phones and other electronic devices seized from the accused yielded crucial evidence supporting the allegations. Meanwhile, police have intensified their investigation to identify other individuals linked to the case and to ascertain whether the accused received any external funding. Authorities are also likely to seek police custody of the accused for further interrogation to uncover the extent of the network and any possible links to organised groups.