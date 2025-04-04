Thunderstorms, gusty winds likely in AP for 3 days

Vijayawada: The India Meteorological department on Thursday forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in parts of Andhra Pradesh for three days, from April 3 to 5.

It predicted thunderstorms at isolated places in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP), and Rayalaseema. “Gusty winds with speeds of up to 40-50 km per hour are likely at isolated places over NCAP, Yanam, SCAP, and Rayalaseema. Maximum temperatures are expected to drop by two to three degrees Celsius in Rayalaseema,” the Met department said in a press release, forecasting weather conditions for Thursday and Friday. It predicted similar weather for Saturday but said the maximum temperatures could rise by two to three degrees Celsius over NCAP, Yanam, and SCAP.

According to IMD, a trough in the easterlies extends from South Interior Karnataka to Southwest Madhya Pradesh across the cyclonic circulation over Marathwada at 0.9 km above mean sea level. Additionally, an upper air cyclonic circulation lies over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining South Odisha at 0.9 km above mean sea level. Earlier, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) forecast scattered thunderstorms and light rainfall in parts of the state on Thursday.

Rain and thunderstorms are expected in the Alluri Sitarama Raju and Prakasam districts, as well as the Rayalaseema region. Officials have advised caution due to the risks associated with lightning.

“Farmers and labourers should remain vigilant and avoid open spaces, trees, and poles, as thunderstorms and lightning pose a significant risk,” APSDMA managing director R Kurmanadh said in a press release.

According to APSDMA, Madugula in Anakapalli district recorded a maximum temperature of 39.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, followed by 38.9 degrees Celsius in Duvvuru, YSR Kadapa district. Similarly, Kothapalli in Nandyal district, Kondapalli in NTR district, and Amaravati in Palnadu district recorded temperatures above 38 degrees Celsius.