Thunderstorms, lightning forecast for Andhra

Lightning in Andhra pradesh

Amaravati: The MeT on Saturday forecast thunderstorms with lightning at isolated places in Andhra Pradesh over the next three days.

"Thunderstorm along with lightning is likely to occur at isolated places in North Coastal AP (NCAP), Yanam, South Coastal AP (SCAP) and Rayalaseema," said a Met official.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected on Saturday in East Godavari and West Godvari districts, Yanam and Krishna district.

Similarly, Kadapa and Kurnool districts from Rayalaseema are also expected to experience the same weather.

Heavy rainfall is also predicted at isolated places in Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam and also in Guntur, Prakasam, Anantapur and Chittoor districts.

Roughly the same weather has been forecast for Sunday and Monday.

