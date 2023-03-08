Tiger cubs in Nandyal: Forest officials continue search operations for mother tiger

Forest Officers are continuing to search for the mother tiger, which left its cubs in the Nandyal district for the third consecutive day in Nallamala on Wednesday morning. A search for the tiger was undertaken with 100 people in Musali Madugu and Gummadapuram beats in the Atmakuru Forest Range. The hunt for the tiger is going on with trap cameras and drone cameras.



On the other hand, the mother tiger of four cubs was identified by the forest officials yesterday in Kothapalli mandal and informed that it is the 108th tiger under the Pedda Gummadapuram beat. Officials said that the age of the mother tiger is about 8 years old and has been identified as tiger number 108. The staff revealed that they heard the roars of the mother tiger in the area where the cubs were found and said that they are searching for the mother. They said that the behaviour of a mother tiger who is away from her children cannot be predicted.



It is known that two days ago, the locals noticed four tiger cubs in the thorn bushes in Pedda Gummadapuram of Kothapalli mandal. When the forest officials were informed about those four tiger cubs, they reached there and shifted the tiger cubs to Atmakuru Forest Office. After that, the forest department officials searched for the mother tiger of the tiger cubs.

However, even after two days, there was no trace of the tiger, causing fear among the villagers of Pedda Gummadapuram. They are trembling when they want to go out for work. They are all confined to their homes without going anywhere.