Tiger Cubs in Nandyal: Search operation for mother tiger fails, cubs shifted to Atmakur camp

The search operation for Mother Tiger has failed. The officials shifted the cubs to the forest to reunite them with the tigress on Wednesday night. In this order, the search operation continued for the mother tiger.



However, the forest department officials worked all night for the mother tiger, but there was no result. After waiting all night, the mother tiger did not come, so the tiger cubs were taken to the Atmakur camp. Meanwhile, they kept cages in the areas where the tiger roamed throughout the night and searched for the trace of the mother tiger by making artificial noises.



It is known that four tiger cubs were spotted in Pedda Gummadapuram of Kothapalli mandal in Nandyal district of Andhra Pradesh and the locals informed the forest department officials. In this background, the officials conducted inspections in the forests located 2 kilometers away from Pedda Gummadapura. Officials identified and confirmed tiger footprints in the area.

On receiving the information, the officials of the forest department reached there and are trying to locate the tiger through its footprints. Four tiger cubs are given milk, cerelac, chicken and pieces of liver.