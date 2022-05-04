Tiger pug marks found in Narsipatnam

Kakinada: It was suspected a tiger from Chhattisgarh or Papikonda National Park forest area is roaming in Narsipatnam of Visakhapatnam district. After learning this news, people in Narsipatnam area became panic.

Locals identified pug marks of the tiger in Narsipatnam area and informed the forest officials, who started combing for tracing the tiger. With the help of farmers in Pedimikonda village of Natavaram mandal, the forest officials identified pug marks of the tiger.

Revenue and police department joined to comb the area for tracing the whereabouts of the tiger. Forest officials of Narsipatnam stated that no tiger has been found in their area in recent times but suspect that it should have come from Papikonda National Park of East Godavari district.

When The Hans India contacted the forest officials of Narsipatnam they didn't respond.

East Godavari district Wildlife Forest Ranger SSR Vara Prasad told The Hans India that no tiger has been found in Papikonda National Park in East Godavari district. He expressed doubt about the origin of the tiger either from Papikonda National Park or Chhattisgarh. He wondered how the forest officials of Narsipatnam could state that the tiger came from East Godavari district. However, they identified the pugmarks of a cheetah but not that of tiger so far.

But, the lower staff of the forest department stated that they are not supposed to reveal the details of the presence of tiger except the higher officials, who are authorised to inform.

Vara Prasad informed that after crossing, a male tiger moves independently, but other tigers move in groups. They were unable to trace its origin. He said that they observed the tiger and cheetah movements in a great number in Chinturu agency area and in this national park all wild animals like tigers, panthers and other animals are in large numbers. He said enumeration report has been sent to the National Tiger Census Authority (NTCA). "After going through and finalising the census report, we will release it on World Tiger Day on July 29," he informed.