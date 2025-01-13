Tiger spotted at Dharakonda Ghat

Rampachodavaram (ASR District) : Panic situation prevailed after reports of a tiger roaming in the Dharakonda Ghat area surfaced in Alluri Sitarama Raju district.

Acting on information provided by locals, forest department officials conducted an inspection on Sunday and confirmed the presence of tiger pugmarks in the area.

Forest officials verified the movement of the tiger and have taken measures to alert nearby tribal communities and travellers along the route.

In addition, the police have increased patrols to ensure public safety.

Efforts are underway to monitor the tiger’s movements and implement precautionary measures to prevent any untoward incidents.

Residents have been advised to remain vigilant and report any sightings immediately.