Tiger spotted while crossing road in Allagadda

Rudravaram: A tiger was spotted while crossing the road by the devotees of Rudravaram village in Allagadda constituency of Nandyal district on Sunday. According to information some devotees that happened to go to Ahobilam temple have spotted the big cat near Nagam Bavi, Sai Baba temple located in the forest area near Rudravaram.

The devotees informed the villagers and they in turn brought it to the notice of the Rudravaram forest section officer Srinivasa Reddy. The forest section officer on receiving the information rushed to the spot with his staff and inspected the pug marks of the big cat. Later, he said that Rudravaram, Ahobilam and other areas are closely located to Nallamala forest.

Nallamala forest is the abode for big cats and their roaming around the forest area is very casual. He suggested to the devotees visiting Ahobilam temple and the nature lovers to be cautious always while travelling on the route. The vehicle drivers were also told not to drive their vehicles at high speed as there is every chance of hitting the wild animals.

The drivers are cautioned to drive their vehicles according to the speed limit. If any of them is found driving vehicles violating the rules, they would be taken to task, said Srinivasa Reddy