Tigers enrich eco-biodiversity system

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): Rajahmundry circle Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) S Sri Saravanan said that the presence of tigers is an indicator of a healthy ecological biodiversity system and therefore it is everyone's responsibility to protect tigers and their habitats. "We are getting direct and indirect benefits, worth thousands of crores of rupees through tiger conservation areas," he noted.

The CCF participated in a special programme with trainees at AP State Forest Academy here on Friday to celebrate World Tiger Day and unveiled a poster prepared by the Wildlife Department.

Speaking on the occasion, CCF Saravanan said India is home to 80 per cent of the world's tigers. In 2006, the number of tigers in India was estimated at 1,411, which increased to 1,706 in 2010 and 2,226 in 2014. the 2018 census has confirmed the number of tigers in the country at 2,967. According to the estimation of World Wildlife Fund and Global Tiger Forum, the number of tigers across the world increased from 3,159 in 2010 and to 3,890 in 2016. Every forest officer should create awareness among people about the need to protect tigers.

Rajahmundry Wildlife Division DFO C Selvam said based on the census data released this year, there are a total of 75 tigers in Andhra Pradesh. Stating that tiger is not enemy of man, he said tiger contributes a lot to the balance of ecosystem. Tiger reserve areas were established in India in 1973. It has been mentioned that continuous efforts are being made for the conservation of tigers and their habitats through around 56 tiger reserve areas.

The trainees narrated their professional experiences in tiger conservation programmes.

Earlier, Academy Deputy Director MV Prasada Rao welcomed the guests. Senior faculty members D Phanikumar Naidu, V Prabhakara Rao, K Mohana Rao, Range Officer T Anusha, Section Officer Padmaja and others participated in the programme.