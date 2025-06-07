Tight security for Bakrid celebrations

Rajamahendravaram: In view of Bakrid (Eid-ul-Adha) festival on Saturday, elaborate security arrangements have been made across the district, particularly at major mosques and Eidgahs, said District Superintendent of Police D Narasimh Kishore.

Speaking after a coordination meeting with religious leaders on Friday, the SP stressed the need to uphold communal harmony and urged everyone to cooperate in maintaining law and order. Stating that special surveillance through solar-powered cameras and drones will be deployed, he assured that the police are fully prepared to ensure the festival is celebrated in a peaceful atmosphere.

“Muslims should celebrate Bakrid joyfully with their families,” he wished. Any attempt to disturb harmony through provocative speeches or objectionable posts on social media will invite strict legal action, he warned. The SP further clarified that illegal transportation of animals will not be tolerated. “We are strictly implementing the directives of the High Court regarding cow slaughter. Any violation of these orders will lead to severe consequences,” he stated.

He also mentioned that nodal officers have been instructed to promptly respond to complaints and enforce the Andhra Pradesh Prohibition of Cow Slaughter and Animal Preservation Act-1977, Animal Transport Rules-1978, The Animal Transport (Amendment) Rules-2001 and Slaughter House Rules-2001.

Citizens are encouraged to report any information related to cow slaughter or illegal transport of cattle by calling 112. The identity of informants will be kept strictly confidential, the SP assured.