Kondapi: Minister for Social Welfare Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy lauded the fighting spirit shown by Indian soldiers following the Pahalgam terrorist attack. The minister, along with the AP Maritime Board chairman Damacharla Sathya, participated in the ‘Tiranga Rally’ held in Kondapi on Monday, celebrating Operation Sindoor by the Indian armed forces.

The rally, which featured a large national flag, proceeded from the Government Building Complex to the Sitarama Kalyana Mandapam. Speaking on the occasion, Minister Swamy described terrorism as a global calamity that must be suppressed. He noted that in response to the terrorist attack on Indian citizens in Pahalgam, the Indian Army completed Operation Sindoor under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

The minister emphasised that the entire nation takes pride in the fighting spirit demonstrated by the country’s soldiers during the operation.

The minister also assured that the state government is providing full support to the family of brave jawan Murali Nayak from Anantapur district, who lost his life in the conflict.