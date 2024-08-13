Tiranga Yatra Program Launched by Purandeshwari in Andhra Pradesh

In a significant initiative to promote national pride, the Tiranga Yatra program was launched in collaboration with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners. The event was inaugurated by Andhra Pradesh BJP Chief Purandeshwari, who emphasized the importance of remembering the sacrifices made by the leaders of the freedom struggle. She stated that understanding this history is crucial for future generations.

During her address, Purandeshwari highlighted that celebrations are being organized across the country, particularly involving students, to create a festive atmosphere. She called for every citizen to unfurl the national flag at their homes, transcending party affiliations, and elaborated on the Tiranga Yatra plan in conjunction with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

Additionally, a pilgrimage to Delhi is scheduled for today, featuring a rally from Bharat Mandapam to Dhyan Chand Stadium, where many Members of Parliament (MPs) will join the celebration. The initiative includes a digital aspect; a website, harghartiranga.com, has been established to encourage people to upload selfies with the tricolor flag, with the goal of showcasing the national flag in every household from August 9 to 15. The website was initiated in 2022 and reported 6 crore uploads that year, with expectations to reach 10 crore in 2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already shown his support by changing his profile picture to feature the tricolor flag. The central government has called upon MPs from all parties to actively participate in a tricolor bike rally occurring today. Last year, the Center reported that the national flag was hoisted in 23 crore homes, highlighting the widespread engagement in this patriotic initiative.