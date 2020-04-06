Tirumala: 3-day Annual Vasanthotsavam commences at Srivari temple

Tirumala: As part of the Agama traditions followed at the famed Tirumala temple, the three-day annual Vasanthotsavam of Lord Venkateswara commenced at Tirumala on Sunday.

TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal and Additional EO A V Dharma Reddy participated in the holy event held at the Kalyana mandapam inside the Srivari temple in view of ongoing lockdown due to coronavirus in the country, instead of in the Vasantha Mandapam near the shrine.

Vasanthotsavam at Srivari temple since Achutaraya period: Speaking on the occasion, EO Anil Kumar Singhal said that the holy event was being observed at Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple since the days of Vijayanagara King Sri Achytaraya during Chaitra Suddha Pournami day every year for three days.

He said in view of coronavirus lockdown, this year the event is being held inside the temple in Ekantam for three days. On the first two days, Vasantotsavam will be performed for the Utsava idols of Sri Malayappaswamy and His consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi while on third day the Utsava idols of Sri Sita Rama Lakshmana, Anjaneya and Rukmini Sameta Sri Krishna Swamy will also join.

He said the event was being telecast live by SVBC for the sake of global devotees. Sarva Bhoopala Vahanam on April 6: The Srivari temple chief priest Venugopala Deekshitulu said on the second day of Vasantotsavam on April 6, the deities will be seated on divine Sarva Bhoopala Vahanam and it will be held inside the temple only but the traditional Swarna Ratham event to be held on the occasion of Vasanthotsavam, has been cancelled by the TTD in view of COVID-19 restrictions.

Tirumala pontiffs Sri Pedda Jeeyar Swamy, Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, CVSO Gopinath Jatti, Srivari Temple Dy Eo Harindranath and other officials participated.