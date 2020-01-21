Tirumala: All arrangements being made for Rathasapthami

Tirumala: Elaborate arrangements are underway for the conduct of Rathasapthami popularly known as Surya Jayanthi on February 1 at Tirumala temple.



TTD Additional Executive officer AV Dharma Reddy on Tuesday held a review meeting with senior officials at Tirumala on the arrangements for the big occasion which is only 10 days away.

Later speaking to media, the Addl Executive Officer said on Rathasapthami day Sri Malayappa Swamy, the processional deity of Lord Venkateswara, will be taken in colourful processions atop seven Vahanams beginning with Surya Prabha vahanam in the morning and culminating with Chandraprabha Vahanam at the night.

He said that there were inscriptions in the shrine to establish that Rathasaptami was grandly celebrated every year since 1564 at Tirumala.

The galleries in the four Mada streets around the temple are being spruced up expecting huge rush as the devotees will have the rare opportunity of witnessing seven vahana sevas on a single day, he said adding that plans are afoot to put up `German sheds' in the galleries keeping in view the prevailing cold weather on the hills for the convenience of the pilgrims.

Elaborate discussions were also held on the additional arrangements for distribution of Annaprasadam and beverages, health and security in advance keeping in view the pilgrims start pouring in to the galleries right from early in the morning - four to five hours ahead of the start of Vahana Sevas to get convenient seating to have glimpse of the processional deity on Vahanams. The event will be telecast live on TTD's satellite channel SVBC.

Reddy said that all out efforts were being made to keep Tirumala clean more so the four Mada streets where the Vahana sevas will be held and also to organise a bouquet of cultural programmes during the Vahana Sevas to engage waiting pilgrims in the galleries. .

He also directed officials to make foolproof security arrangements in coordination with local police besides deployment of 3,500 Srivari Sevakulu, 300 scouts and guides for crowd management and guidance.

The TTD has cancelled all Arjita Sevas like Kalyanotsavam, Unjal Seva, Brahmotsavams, Vasantotsavam and Sahasra Deepalankara Seva on the holy festival day which is also known as Upa Brahmotsavam as seven Vahana sevas will be held on the lines of the those conducted during the annual Brahmotsavams at Tirumala.

Similarly, the TTD has also cancelled all privileged darshan tokens like senior citizens, challenged and parents with infants to cope with the rush of pilgrims, he maintained.

Details of Vahana Sevas on Rathasapthai day:

Surya Prabha Vahanam: 5.30 am to 8.00 am, Chinna Sesha Vaanam:

9.00 am to 10.00 am, Garuda Vahanam 11.00 am to 12 noon, Hanumanta Vahanam : 1 pm to 2 pm, Chakra Snanam : 2 pm to 3 pm, Kalpavruksha Vahanam: 4 pm to 5 pm, Sarva Bhoopala Vahanam: 6 pm to 7 pm and Chandra Prabha Vahanam: 8 pm to 9 pm.