Tirumala: Arrangements underway for Padmavathi Parinayotsavam

Tirumala : The lush green Narayanagiri Gardens in Tirumala is gearing up to host the three-day annual celestial wedding 'Padmavathi Parinayotsavam'. The colourful event will commence on Saturday and conclude on Monday.

According to TTD Garden deputy director Srinivasulu, apart from 20 decorators from the department, another 50 decorators from Tamil Nadu have been working on decorations from the past 15 days.

A Pune-based donor has contributed for setting up the celestial wedding stage with grandeur costing about Rs 24 lakh. The processional deity Malayappa will be brought in procession on Gaja Vahanam on the first day, on Aswa Vahanam second day and on Garuda on the third and concluding day, from the shrine to the venue i.e. Narayanagiri Gardens while his consorts on separate flower decked palanquins, for the celestial wedding. TTD has been conducting the three-day event since 1992.