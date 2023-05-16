Tirumala: Balakanda Parayanam concludes

Tirumala : The Balakanda Parayanam, mass chanting of shlokas from the Ramayana chapter, which commenced by TTD on July 25 in 2021, seeking the well-being of the entire humanity, concluded on Nada Neerajanam platform in Tirumala on Monday.

Renowned Sanskrit scholar and National Sanskrit University (NSU) Professor Prava Ramakrishna Somayaji mesmerised the global audience with his expertise in elucidating the shlokas in Balakanda with illustrative examples for nearly two years while Ramanujacharyulu of Dharmagiri Veda Pathashala recited the shlokas with perfect sync spearheading the devotional programme.

A total of 2,232 shlokas from 77 Chapters of Balakanda were recited for 649 days, said Dharmagiri Veda Patasala Principal Kuppa Siva Subrahmanya Avadhani while speaking on the occasion. Scholars Seshacharyulu, Maruti along with the other scholars recited 166 shlokas from 74-77 sargas on Monday, concluding the Balakanda Parayanam. Vandana, Music lecturer from SV College of Music and Dance, presented Sri Rama Jayarama Sringara Rama in the beginning of programme and at the end rendered Bhajare Raghuveeram in a melodious manner along with her team eulogising Lord Rama.

Akhanda Sundarakanda Parayanam

Sampoorna Akhanda Sundarakanda Parayanam will be rendered with 67 scholars in Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham between 6 am and 11 pm continuously for nearly 18 hours as part of Hanuman Jayanti celebrations.

The SVBC channel under the supervision of its CEO Shanmukh Kumar will live telecast the programme for the sake of global devotees.

Yodhya Kanda

On May 17, the parayanam of Ayodhya Kanda will commence in Nada Neerajanam between 7 am and 8 am. This part of epic Ramayana has the maximum number of shlokas taking the total to 4,308, according to a TTD release.