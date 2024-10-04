Tirumala Brahmotsavams: Commotion erupted ahead of Dwajarohanam due to technical problem

A commotion erupted just before the commencement of Srivari's annual Brahmotsavam due to an unexpected issue with the Dwajarohanam. The iron hook, crucial for the ceremonial event was found to be broken.

As preparations for the significant Tirumala Brahmotsavam kicked off, the Dwajarohanam ceremony is scheduled for Friday evening. Traditionally, the priests raise the garuda path through the hook of this flagpole, marking an important ritual in the celebrations.

In light of the situation, officials from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) have been alerted and have swiftly initiated repairs. The TTD is collaborating with priests to ensure the Dwaja sthambam is restored in time for the auspicious event.

All eyes are now on the team working diligently as they aim to resolve the issue before the Brahmotsavam festivities commence.