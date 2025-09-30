  • Menu
Tirumala deity appeared on Suryaprabha Vahanam as part of Salakatla Brahmotsavams

Tirumala deity appeared on Suryaprabha Vahanam as part of Salakatla Brahmotsavams
The Srivari Salakatla Brahmotsavams in Tirumala are proceeding with remarkable grandeur. As part of the festivities, Lord Srinivasa graced the devotees with abhyapradanam atop the Suryaprabha Vahanam on Tuesday morning.

Tirumala: The Srivari Salakatla Brahmotsavams in Tirumala are proceeding with remarkable grandeur. As part of the festivities, Lord Srinivasa graced the devotees with abhyapradanam atop the Suryaprabha Vahanam on Tuesday morning. A significant number of devotees gathered at Madaveedhu to witness this spectacular event.

Later in the day, the Snapana Thirumanjanam is scheduled for 1 pm, followed by the Chandraprabha Vahanam, which is set to take place at 7 pm.

