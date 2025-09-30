Tirumala deity appeared on Suryaprabha Vahanam as part of Salakatla Brahmotsavams

Tirumala: The Srivari Salakatla Brahmotsavams in Tirumala are proceeding with remarkable grandeur. As part of the festivities, Lord Srinivasa graced the devotees with abhyapradanam atop the Suryaprabha Vahanam on Tuesday morning. A significant number of devotees gathered at Madaveedhu to witness this spectacular event.

Later in the day, the Snapana Thirumanjanam is scheduled for 1 pm, followed by the Chandraprabha Vahanam, which is set to take place at 7 pm.