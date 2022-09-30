Tirumala deity appears on Kalpavriksha Vahanam on fourth day of Brahmotsavams

The Salakatla Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara Swamy are going on will full swing at Tirumala Salakatla are going on with grandeur. As part of the festivities, the deity was appeared on the Kalpavriksha Vahanam in the morning hours on Friday.



The deity charnakol was taken for procession on golden Kalpavriksha Vahanam in the Mada streets encircling the holy shrine and poured blessings to the devotees. Meanwhile, Sarvabhupala vehicle service will be conducted at night.

The Kalpavriksha Vahanam with three divine elements of Kalpavriksha, Kamadhenu and Chintamani which are popular in Hindu mythology for granting all boons to their devotees.

On the other hand, the number of devotees has increased in Tirumala and is likely to takes 8 hours for darshans. Devotees are waiting in 29 compartments for Sarva Darshan. The officials said that as many as 61,879 people visited Tirumala on Thursday received the donations of Rs. 1.82 Crores.