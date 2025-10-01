  • Menu
Tirumala deity appears on Maharatham on eighth day as part of Salakatla brahmotsavams

The annual Brahmotsavams of Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy have reached their climax with a spectacular display of devotion and tradition.

Tirumala: The annual Brahmotsavams of Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy have reached their climax with a spectacular display of devotion and tradition. On the eighth day, Sridevi Bhudevi and Sri Malayappa Swamy traversed the streets of Tirumala in a Maharatham procession, offering darshan to thousands of devotees. It is believed that witnessing this spectacle grants devotees liberation from the cycle of birth and death.

This evening, the festivities will continue as Srinivasa takes a ride on a horse, embodying the Kalki avatar.

The special vehicle services during the Brahmotsavams will conclude today, culminating with the horse procession. Tomorrow morning, a sacred ritual known as Srivari Chakrasnanam will take place at Pushkarini, followed by the flag hoisting ceremony in the evening, marking the end of these auspicious celebrations.

