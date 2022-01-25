Tirumala devotees should bring covid vaccination certificate for darshan, reiterates TTD

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has once again directed the devotees coming to Tirumala Darshan to bring either the vaccination certificate or the RTPCR test negative certificate which is done 48 hours before the darshan. Many devotees are being sent back by the staff at the Alipiri checkpoint as they are coming for Swami's darshan without a negative 'certificate'. Many devotees are facing hardships.



It is known that central and state governments have recently issued warnings in the wake of covid spreading across the country in the form of the Third Wave Omicron. Hence, TTD has said that only those who have shown the exact vaccination certificate or the RTPCR test negative certificate 48 hours before the visit will be allowed to visit Tirumala. TTD asked the devotees to cooperate with their health and the safety of TTD employees.

Andhra Pradesh reported 14,502 fresh cases taking the total tally to 21,95,136 cases across the state. While coming to fatalities, seven deaths were reported in the last twenty-four hours taking the toll to 14549. On the other hand, as many as 4800 new patients were cured in the last twenty-four hours taking the total recoveries to 20,87,282 and there are currently 93,305 active cases.